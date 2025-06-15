The General Staff of the AFU reports numerous losses of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours alone, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,170 Russian invaders. In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 6 armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 123 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 89 units of enemy vehicles.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 15, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/15/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,003,860 (+1,170) people,

armored combat vehicles — 22,804 (+6) units,

artillery systems — 29,190 (+33) units,

MLRS — 1,418 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1,186 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 40,709 (+123) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 52,017 (+89) units,

special equipment — 3915 (+1).

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three command posts, two artillery pieces, and another important facility of the Russian army.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the enemy launched one missile and 58 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and dropping 78 guided bombs.