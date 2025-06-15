Air defense neutralized 167 air targets during new Russian attack

On the night of June 14-15, the defenders of Ukrainian skies repelled an air attack by Russian invaders. It is important to understand that this time the enemy used 194 means for the attack, most of which the air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

This time, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack:

183 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation;

2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Astrakhan region — the Russian Federation;

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation;

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Rostov Oblast, Russia;

4 "Caliber" cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the attack is the Poltava region, the city of Kremenchuk!

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses had neutralized 167 enemy air attack vehicles, 119 were shot down by fire weapons, and 48 were lost in location:

111 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 48 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

2 aeroballistic Kh-47M2 "Dagger";

3 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

3 Caliber cruise missiles.

Enemy air attack vehicles were recorded hitting Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 6 locations.