Air defense neutralized 167 air targets during new Russian attack

On the night of June 14-15, the defenders of Ukrainian skies repelled an air attack by Russian invaders. It is important to understand that this time the enemy used 194 means for the attack, most of which the air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize.
Points of attention
- As of 9:00 a.m., 167 enemy air attack vehicles were neutralized, with 119 shot down by fire weapons and 48 lost in location.
- The retaliation resulted in downing 111 enemy Shahed UAVs, 2 aeroballistic Kh-47M2 'Dagger' missiles, and several cruise missiles, preventing further damage.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known
This time, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack:
183 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation;
2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Astrakhan region — the Russian Federation;
1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation;
4 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Rostov Oblast, Russia;
4 "Caliber" cruise missiles from the Black Sea.
What is important to understand is that the main direction of the attack is the Poltava region, the city of Kremenchuk!
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
111 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 48 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;
2 aeroballistic Kh-47M2 "Dagger";
3 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
3 Caliber cruise missiles.
Enemy air attack vehicles were recorded hitting Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 6 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-