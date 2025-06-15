Russia attacked Kherson and Donetsk regions — there are dead and wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Kherson and Donetsk regions — there are dead and wounded

Kherson OVA
Russia continues to kill peaceful Ukrainians
Читати українською

On June 14, Russian occupiers continued to terrorize the Kherson region. As a result of their actions, one person was killed and another was injured. There are also reports of casualties as a result of Russian attacks in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Russian invaders caused destruction to high-rise buildings, private houses, cell towers, gas pipelines, and vehicles in Kherson region.
  • Fires broke out and damages occurred due to Russian attacks, highlighting the devastating impact on communities in Ukraine.

Russia continues to kill peaceful Ukrainians

The press service of the Kherson OVA reported on the situation in the region.

According to local authorities, the Russian army struck at social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging a high-rise building and 10 private houses.

In addition, the Russian invaders damaged a cell tower, gas pipelines, outbuildings, and private cars.

In the Donetsk region, two civilians were injured — in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd.

It is also worth noting that on the night of June 15, the Russian army carried out a new massive combined attack using missiles and UAVs on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

This time, energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities in the community were hit. No civilians were injured.

In addition, damage to a private residential building, a car, and power lines is reported.

Fires broke out due to Russian attacks and falling debris.

In the Chutivska community, residential buildings and cars were damaged due to falling UAV debris.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Who can compensate for US aid to Ukraine — Bundeswehr forecast
The Bundeswehr believes that Europe can cope without the US
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We must prepare." Pistorius warned Ukraine about US plans
Ukraine may finally be left without US aid
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is preparing strategic reserves for new invasions
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Sibiga revealed Putin's plans

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?