Russia attacked Kherson and Donetsk regions — there are dead and wounded

On June 14, Russian occupiers continued to terrorize the Kherson region. As a result of their actions, one person was killed and another was injured. There are also reports of casualties as a result of Russian attacks in the Donetsk region.

Russia continues to kill peaceful Ukrainians

The press service of the Kherson OVA reported on the situation in the region.

According to local authorities, the Russian army struck at social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging a high-rise building and 10 private houses.

In addition, the Russian invaders damaged a cell tower, gas pipelines, outbuildings, and private cars.

In the Donetsk region, two civilians were injured — in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd.

It is also worth noting that on the night of June 15, the Russian army carried out a new massive combined attack using missiles and UAVs on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

This time, energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities in the community were hit. No civilians were injured.

In addition, damage to a private residential building, a car, and power lines is reported.

Fires broke out due to Russian attacks and falling debris.