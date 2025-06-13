Russia is preparing strategic reserves for new invasions

The aggressor country Russia has already begun preparing strategic reserves for the deployment of combat operations not only against Ukraine. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga warned the international community about this.

Sibiga revealed Putin's plans

A Ukrainian diplomat gave an important warning on this matter during the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence officers were able to learn that Russia had begun preparing strategic reserves, which means plans for combat operations not only in Ukraine.

Allies need a full diplomatic mobilization to stop this war. This is not just a Ukrainian issue. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Ukrainian diplomat recalled that the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin understands only the language of force.

Against this background, the head of the diplomatic department called on the world to strengthen sanctions in a timely manner.

According to Andriy Sybiga, it is extremely important to use them as an economic weapon against the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister suggests that Kyiv's allies lower the price ceiling for Russian oil to $30.

In addition, the diplomat called for investing in the Ukrainian defense industry now.