Russia is preparing strategic reserves for new invasions
Category
World
Publication date

Russia is preparing strategic reserves for new invasions

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Sibiga revealed Putin's plans
Читати українською

The aggressor country Russia has already begun preparing strategic reserves for the deployment of combat operations not only against Ukraine. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga warned the international community about this.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister advocates for using sanctions as an economic weapon against Russia and investing in the country's defense sector.
  • The international community needs to take proactive measures to address the escalating threat posed by Russia's strategic preparations.

Sibiga revealed Putin's plans

A Ukrainian diplomat gave an important warning on this matter during the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence officers were able to learn that Russia had begun preparing strategic reserves, which means plans for combat operations not only in Ukraine.

Allies need a full diplomatic mobilization to stop this war. This is not just a Ukrainian issue.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Ukrainian diplomat recalled that the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin understands only the language of force.

Against this background, the head of the diplomatic department called on the world to strengthen sanctions in a timely manner.

According to Andriy Sybiga, it is extremely important to use them as an economic weapon against the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister suggests that Kyiv's allies lower the price ceiling for Russian oil to $30.

In addition, the diplomat called for investing in the Ukrainian defense industry now.

We have not yet fully utilized our potential and have a deficit that would allow us to increase our defense sector by approximately $15 billion.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We must prepare." Pistorius warned Ukraine about US plans
Ukraine may finally be left without US aid
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Get the hell out!". The US Congress rebelled against the head of the Pentagon
Hegset has come under fire again
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU has provided Ukraine with a new large-scale tranche of aid
Denis Shmyhal
What is known about the new tranche from the EU?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?