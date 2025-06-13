"Get the hell out!". The US Congress rebelled against the head of the Pentagon
"Get the hell out!". The US Congress rebelled against the head of the Pentagon

Source:  Axios

American Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal does not hide his indignation at the decisions and actions of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Thus, during a meeting of the House of Representatives Committee on Armed Services, he called the Pentagon chief a "disgrace" to the United States and called for his resignation.

Points of attention

  • The conflict highlights the growing tensions within the US government regarding national security decisions and the need for accountability at the highest levels.
  • The revelations of budget cuts to security assistance for Ukraine have further fueled the controversy surrounding Hegseth's leadership and credibility as the US Secretary of Defense.

A new public quarrel ended with Carbajal calling the head of the Pentagon "a disgrace to the country" and calling for "the hell of" the US Department of Defense.

In addition, the Democrat forced Hegseth to answer many important questions.

The congressman's focus was on the deployment of the Marine Corps in Los Angeles, the leak of classified data from the Signal chat, and Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Carbajal also decided to ask Hegseth if he considered political loyalty to Trump a prerequisite for serving in the military, to which he replied: "Congressman, you know how stupid that question is."

You're an embarrassment to this country," Carbajal replied. There's been bipartisan members of Congress that have called for your resignation. You should just get the hell out and let somebody competently lead this department/

What is important to understand is that the US Secretary of Defense recently answered a series of uncomfortable questions in the Senate, in particular regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The day before, Hegseth officially confirmed that the Trump team plans to cut the budget for security assistance to Ukraine.

