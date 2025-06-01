Official Beijing expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the statements of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett during a defense forum in Singapore. As is known, the latter warned the world about the threat from China, in particular, about the invasion of Taiwan

A new conflict has erupted between China and the US

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC made a statement on this matter.

Chinese diplomats were outraged that during a speech at a security forum, Gegeset called the "threat posed by China" real.

According to the head of the Pentagon, any attempt by the PRC to seize Taiwan "will lead to devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific region and the entire world."

Against this backdrop, Hegset called on Asian states to spend more on defense.

Responding to these statements, China accused the Pentagon chief of discrediting official Beijing and engaging in "provocative and inflammatory policies."

In fact, it is the United States that is the true hegemonic power in the world and the biggest factor undermining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. Share

In addition, Beijing urged Hegsett and the US not to "play with fire" and not to interfere in the issue of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.