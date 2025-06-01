"Don't play with fire." China publicly threatened the head of the Pentagon
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Don't play with fire." China publicly threatened the head of the Pentagon

A new conflict has erupted between China and the US
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Official Beijing expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the statements of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett during a defense forum in Singapore. As is known, the latter warned the world about the threat from China, in particular, about the invasion of Taiwan

Points of attention

  • China urges US to refrain from interfering in Taiwan issue and not to 'play with fire'
  • Diplomatic tensions between China and US highlight the complexities in the Indo-Pacific region

A new conflict has erupted between China and the US

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC made a statement on this matter.

Chinese diplomats were outraged that during a speech at a security forum, Gegeset called the "threat posed by China" real.

According to the head of the Pentagon, any attempt by the PRC to seize Taiwan "will lead to devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific region and the entire world."

Against this backdrop, Hegset called on Asian states to spend more on defense.

Responding to these statements, China accused the Pentagon chief of discrediting official Beijing and engaging in "provocative and inflammatory policies."

In fact, it is the United States that is the true hegemonic power in the world and the biggest factor undermining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, Beijing urged Hegsett and the US not to "play with fire" and not to interfere in the issue of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin decided to hit Russians with a "digital ruble"
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Why does Putin need a “digital ruble”?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The second round of presidential elections has started in Poland
Poland elects new leader
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Sibiga showed "Russia's real messages" to the world
Andriy Sybiga
The world must see Russia's crimes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?