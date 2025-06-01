"Don't play with fire." China publicly threatened the head of the Pentagon

Official Beijing expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the statements of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett during a defense forum in Singapore. As is known, the latter warned the world about the threat from China, in particular, about the invasion of Taiwan
Points of attention
- China urges US to refrain from interfering in Taiwan issue and not to 'play with fire'
- Diplomatic tensions between China and US highlight the complexities in the Indo-Pacific region
A new conflict has erupted between China and the US
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC made a statement on this matter.
Chinese diplomats were outraged that during a speech at a security forum, Gegeset called the "threat posed by China" real.
According to the head of the Pentagon, any attempt by the PRC to seize Taiwan "will lead to devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific region and the entire world."
Against this backdrop, Hegset called on Asian states to spend more on defense.
Responding to these statements, China accused the Pentagon chief of discrediting official Beijing and engaging in "provocative and inflammatory policies."
In addition, Beijing urged Hegsett and the US not to "play with fire" and not to interfere in the issue of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-