The second round of presidential elections has started in Poland

The second round of the presidential election began in Poland on June 1. Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and Director of the Institute of National Remembrance Karol Nawrocki will compete for the presidency.

Poland elects new leader

The results of which may determine the country's political course for the coming years.

What is important to understand is that the second round is taking place after none of the 13 candidates in the first round on May 18 was able to gain more than 50% of the vote.

The two candidates with the best results will compete for the presidency:

Mayor of Warsaw from the Civic Platform, Rafal Trzaskowski, who received 31.36% of the vote,

Director of the Institute of National Remembrance Karol Navrotsky, supported by Law and Justice, with 29.54%.

It is also worth noting that almost 29 million Poles have the right to vote in the second round of the election, and voting will last until 9:00 p.m.

Moreover, it is indicated that more than 700 thousand Poles have the opportunity to vote abroad.