The EU has provided Ukraine with a new large-scale tranche of aid

On June 13, it became officially known that the European Union had transferred another 1 billion euros to Ukraine at the expense of Russian assets. This was announced by the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian government, led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, expressed gratitude for the continuous support from EU partners and emphasized the importance of holding the aggressor accountable for damages inflicted on Ukraine.
- Additionally, Ukraine has signed an agreement with the Japanese agency JICA to secure $3 billion, with the loan funds to be repaid using income from frozen Russian assets.
What is known about the new tranche from the EU?
The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers draws attention to the fact that this is the fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance from official Brussels within the framework of the ERA initiative.
Denys Shmyhal officially confirmed that the government intends to direct the funds received to key state budget expenditures.
What is important to understand is that in total, under the ERA initiative, Ukraine has already received 7 billion euros from the European Union.
As mentioned earlier, Ukraine and the Japanese agency JICA signed an agreement in June necessary to receive $3 billion under the ERA initiative.
According to Shmyhal, these loan funds will be repaid from the income received from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-