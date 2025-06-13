The EU has provided Ukraine with a new large-scale tranche of aid

On June 13, it became officially known that the European Union had transferred another 1 billion euros to Ukraine at the expense of Russian assets. This was announced by the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal.

What is known about the new tranche from the EU?

Ukraine received another 1 billion euros from the EU at the expense of Russian assets. Denys Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers draws attention to the fact that this is the fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance from official Brussels within the framework of the ERA initiative.

Denys Shmyhal officially confirmed that the government intends to direct the funds received to key state budget expenditures.

What is important to understand is that in total, under the ERA initiative, Ukraine has already received 7 billion euros from the European Union.

This resource is provided by income from the use of immobilized assets of the Russian Federation. We thank our partners for their consistent and reliable support. Together we will make the aggressor pay for all the damages inflicted on Ukraine, — the Prime Minister emphasized. Share

As mentioned earlier, Ukraine and the Japanese agency JICA signed an agreement in June necessary to receive $3 billion under the ERA initiative.

According to Shmyhal, these loan funds will be repaid from the income received from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.