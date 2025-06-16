Von der Leyen made a tough demand on Russia to the G7
Von der Leyen made a tough demand on Russia to the G7

Source:  Reuters

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is demanding that the Group of Seven do everything possible to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor country Russia in order to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine.

  • Diplomatic channels have faced challenges, leading to calls for a new package of sanctions against Russia.
  • Von der Leyen emphasizes the importance of pressuring Russia to bring about a real ceasefire and end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The G7 must act clearly and firmly against Russia

What is important to understand is that soon the leaders of the largest industrialized countries will hold meetings in the Canadian Rockies.

It is there that European leaders plan to get US President Donald Trump to mention Russia's war against Ukraine, as he is currently focused on the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Since diplomacy is currently not working, official Brussels wants to adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Despite this, the European Union has so far been unable to convince Trump, who is reluctant to pressure Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to impose new US sanctions.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made a clear demand:

We must put more pressure on Russia to secure a real ceasefire, bring Russia back to the negotiating table, and end this war. Sanctions are critical to achieving this goal. Last week, we put forward a proposal for an 18th package of sanctions. I will invite all G7 partners to join us in this effort.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

