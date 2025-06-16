European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is demanding that the Group of Seven do everything possible to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor country Russia in order to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The G7 must act clearly and firmly against Russia

What is important to understand is that soon the leaders of the largest industrialized countries will hold meetings in the Canadian Rockies.

It is there that European leaders plan to get US President Donald Trump to mention Russia's war against Ukraine, as he is currently focused on the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Since diplomacy is currently not working, official Brussels wants to adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Despite this, the European Union has so far been unable to convince Trump, who is reluctant to pressure Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to impose new US sanctions.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made a clear demand: