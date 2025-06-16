The General Staff of the AFU warns Ukrainians about important changes due to the situation at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will report on the progress of hostilities in another direction - the Northern-Slobozhansky direction - in its daily reports from June 16, 2025. This happened due to the activation of the enemy in the border area of Sumy region. In addition, it is indicated that the Kharkiv direction has been renamed the Southern-Slobozhansky direction.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 16, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 06/16/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,005,060 (+1,200) people,

tanks — 10,939 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,811 (+7) units,

artillery systems — 29,208 (+18) units,

air defense systems — 1,187 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 40,804 (+95) units,

cruise missiles — 3346 (+9) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 52,096 (+79) units,

special equipment — 3,916 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 15, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 22 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy launched 4 missile and 54 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, using 11 missiles and dropping 99 guided aerial bombs.