Russian army injures two civilians in Kyiv

Local authorities in the Ukrainian capital have officially confirmed that at least two people were injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of June 16.

Russia's attack on Kyiv — what is known

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, as well as the head of the Kyiv City Council, Timur Tkachenko, spoke about the current situation in the city after the Russian attack on Telegram.

According to the latter, as of this morning, one victim was known.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

A young man born in 2004 was hospitalized in serious condition in one of the capital's hospitals, Timur Tkachenko emphasized. Share

However, Vitaliy Klitschko later clarified that there were actually two victims in Kyiv as a result of the night attack.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

As the mayor noted, the woman decided to be treated at home.

Tkachenko officially confirmed that an enemy strike drone crashed in the middle of a private sector in Rusanivske Sady in the Dnipro district. A crater formed at the crash site.

In addition, new Russian strikes targeted shopping pavilions in the Darnytsia district, which also suffered damage.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv