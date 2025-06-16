Russian army injures two civilians in Kyiv
Ukraine
Russian army injures two civilians in Kyiv

Vitaliy Klitschko
Russia's attack on Kyiv - what is known
Local authorities in the Ukrainian capital have officially confirmed that at least two people were injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of June 16.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities, including the mayor of Kyiv and the head of the Kyiv City Council, have provided official updates on the situation through Telegram.
  • The confirmed casualties highlight the ongoing conflict and the impact of the Russian aggression on civilian populations in Ukraine.

Russia's attack on Kyiv — what is known

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, as well as the head of the Kyiv City Council, Timur Tkachenko, spoke about the current situation in the city after the Russian attack on Telegram.

According to the latter, as of this morning, one victim was known.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

A young man born in 2004 was hospitalized in serious condition in one of the capital's hospitals, Timur Tkachenko emphasized.

However, Vitaliy Klitschko later clarified that there were actually two victims in Kyiv as a result of the night attack.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

As the mayor noted, the woman decided to be treated at home.

Tkachenko officially confirmed that an enemy strike drone crashed in the middle of a private sector in Rusanivske Sady in the Dnipro district. A crater formed at the crash site.

In addition, new Russian strikes targeted shopping pavilions in the Darnytsia district, which also suffered damage.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

What is important to understand is that on the night of June 15-16, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 138 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Air defense forces managed to neutralize 125 of them.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known

