Ukraine teaches the world modern warfare technologies — former US General Allen

The Ukrainian military has mastered the most modern warfare technologies that many armies in the world cannot even imagine, and the Americans can learn from them.

This was stated by the director of the Globesec Geotechnology Center, retired US Marine General John Allen.

You have digitized your military to such an extent that we should both admire and emulate them in many ways. You fight from the cloud, which most armies today cannot do. You use AI tools to manage vast amounts of data in the cloud to fire very precisely at enemy targets in ways that I think most armies cannot even imagine. So Ukraine has a lot to teach the world, and we should be watching closely.

According to the former head of NATO's International Security Assistance Force and US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) and former US Presidential Special Representative for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS, the US is closely monitoring developments and studying the Ukrainian experience.

Ukrainians are able to apply technology in a way that we in the United States can learn a lot from.

Allen admitted that he was surprised by the SBU's operation "Website", but noted that Ukraine has proven to the world its extraordinary innovativeness.

According to him, the use of drones in itself is not high-tech, but the introduction of innovations that made it possible to carry out a strike on Russian military airfields is extremely high-tech.

At the same time, the general emphasized Ukraine's right to move the war to Russian territory.

Ukrainians should carry the war against Russia wherever they can, in every way possible. Russians should not feel that any part of their territory is safe. This, I think, proved to Vladimir Putin and Russia that there is no potentially safe place in Russia that Ukraine could not reach. And I think this was a very important operation in that regard.

According to Allen, Ukrainians are advancing in this area at a speed that the Russians are having a hard time keeping up with. As digitalization and AI develop, the theory of hyperwarfare has emerged, the speed of conflict and wars will increase, and this is what is observed in the Russian-Ukrainian war.