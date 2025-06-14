Britain has no plans to send troops into Ukraine without security guarantees from the US. Starmer stressed that air cover from America is a priority.

British troops entering Ukraine: when will it happen?

This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

I have always said that protection (air cover — ed.) from the US is a necessary component. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Britain

This was in response to the question of whether London was ready to send British troops to Ukraine as part of a post-war peacekeeping mission without the participation of the Americans.

Starmer noted that he sees future interaction precisely in the context of joint actions of allies.

I have no reason to believe that the US and Britain cannot act together, as we have done historically for many years.

Let us recall that in early April, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Resolute" took place in Kyiv — an association of countries that promised to assist Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

The creation of the coalition was announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on March 2, 2025.

Following the results of the "Coalition of the Determined", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that French and British troops will be among the first to arrive in Ukraine. According to the head of state, these countries are the main representatives of the European continent.