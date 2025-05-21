Lavrov cynically lashed out with accusations against Macron and Starmer
Lavrov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russia continues to refuse an unconditional ceasefire with Ukraine. It fears that at this time the West will allegedly arm Ukrainian soldiers. This was stated by the odious Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made cynical accusations against Macron and Starmer for supposedly arming Ukraine during a ceasefire period.
  • Russia continues to refuse an unconditional ceasefire with Ukraine, opting for political games and justifying its aggressive behavior.
  • Lavrov's fantasies about Europe's intentions to arm Ukraine during the truce highlight the ongoing tensions in the region and Russia's strategic concerns.

Lavrov fantasizes about Europe's "true intentions" during the truce

Lavrov met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during his visit to Yerevan. After the talks, the aggressor country's official said that the West needed a ceasefire to "re-arm Ukraine in a calm environment so that it could strengthen its defensive positions."

The fantasies of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry continued during a meeting with teachers and students of branches of Russian universities in Yerevan.

Now, when they tell us: "Let's have a truce, and then we'll see" — no, guys. We've already been in these stories, we don't want it anymore.

He complained that the West allegedly deceived Russia in 2014, when it "staged a coup in Kyiv," during the Minsk agreements, and in 2022, when the Ukrainian authorities were "forbidden to sign a peace agreement."

The minister invented that the "true intentions" of European leaders are betrayed by their calls for the US to tighten sanctions against Russia. And cynically accused Macron and Starmer of "hysterical requests to the US to join anti-Russian actions."

Recall that Russia is setting virtually impossible conditions for a truce with Ukraine for at least 30 days.

In particular, according to Western media, during negotiations with Ukraine last week, Moscow demanded the withdrawal of Ukrainian defenders from Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

At the same time, Ukraine has already agreed to begin a ceasefire without additional conditions.

