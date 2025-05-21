Russia continues to refuse an unconditional ceasefire with Ukraine. It fears that at this time the West will allegedly arm Ukrainian soldiers. This was stated by the odious Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Lavrov fantasizes about Europe's "true intentions" during the truce
Lavrov met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during his visit to Yerevan. After the talks, the aggressor country's official said that the West needed a ceasefire to "re-arm Ukraine in a calm environment so that it could strengthen its defensive positions."
The fantasies of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry continued during a meeting with teachers and students of branches of Russian universities in Yerevan.
He complained that the West allegedly deceived Russia in 2014, when it "staged a coup in Kyiv," during the Minsk agreements, and in 2022, when the Ukrainian authorities were "forbidden to sign a peace agreement."
The minister invented that the "true intentions" of European leaders are betrayed by their calls for the US to tighten sanctions against Russia. And cynically accused Macron and Starmer of "hysterical requests to the US to join anti-Russian actions."
Recall that Russia is setting virtually impossible conditions for a truce with Ukraine for at least 30 days.
At the same time, Ukraine has already agreed to begin a ceasefire without additional conditions.
