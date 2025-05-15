Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, upon his arrival in Turkey, where direct talks with Russia are expected, called the level of the Russian delegation sham. Russia cynically stated that the Ukrainian leader has no right to speak like that about "professionals."

Lavrov and Zakharova attacked Zelenskyy

The President emphasized the low level of the Russian negotiating delegation in Turkey.

The level of the Russians is not officially known to me yet. But from what we see, it looks more like a sham level. We will think about what we will do and what our steps will be after talking with President Erdogan. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state noted that it is necessary to understand the level of Russian delegations and what mandate the Russian representatives have, "whether they are capable of making at least something on their own."

Later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to Zelenskyy's words.

Who uses the word "phony"? Clown? Loser? A person with an unknown education in relation to people with education and scientific degrees, with merits to the homeland? On what basis can a person who came to power on information technologies and capital investments doubt the level of anyone at all!

According to Zakharova, Zelenskyy has no right to speak like that about professionals in his field.

In addition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Zelenskyy a "pathetic person" allegedly because of his demands for Putin's presence at the talks in Istanbul.

As a reminder, the previous evening the Kremlin announced that Putin had approved the composition of the delegation for the negotiations. It included the Kremlin's assistant Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The illegitimate Russian president was not on this list.