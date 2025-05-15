Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, upon his arrival in Turkey, where direct talks with Russia are expected, called the level of the Russian delegation sham. Russia cynically stated that the Ukrainian leader has no right to speak like that about "professionals."
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy criticized the level of the Russian delegation in Turkey, sparking a fiery response from Lavrov and Zakharova.
- Lavrov and Zakharova launched cynical attacks on Zelenskyy, questioning his qualifications and right to comment on professionals.
- The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, slammed Zelenskyy for doubting the expertise of the Russian delegation and called him a clown and loser.
Lavrov and Zakharova attacked Zelenskyy
The President emphasized the low level of the Russian negotiating delegation in Turkey.
The head of state noted that it is necessary to understand the level of Russian delegations and what mandate the Russian representatives have, "whether they are capable of making at least something on their own."
Later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to Zelenskyy's words.
Who uses the word "phony"? Clown? Loser? A person with an unknown education in relation to people with education and scientific degrees, with merits to the homeland? On what basis can a person who came to power on information technologies and capital investments doubt the level of anyone at all!
According to Zakharova, Zelenskyy has no right to speak like that about professionals in his field.
In addition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Zelenskyy a "pathetic person" allegedly because of his demands for Putin's presence at the talks in Istanbul.
As a reminder, the previous evening the Kremlin announced that Putin had approved the composition of the delegation for the negotiations. It included the Kremlin's assistant Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The illegitimate Russian president was not on this list.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-