In Russia, they "talked" about the involvement of Ukraine's Victory Plan in a "direct conflict" with the Russian Federation. In this regard, the odious spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, Maria Zakharova, made a corresponding statement.

Zakharova cynically accused Ukraine of "pushing" NATO to war with Russia

Zakharova stated that the Plan for the Victory of Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented today in the Verkhovna Rada, "pushes" the North Atlantic Alliance to "direct conflict" with the Russian Federation

At the same time, Zakharova said that Zelensky "cannot rely on Western partners", and the Plan will allegedly lead to the catastrophe of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine's victory plan, as Zakharova falsely says, pushes NATO into direct conflict with Russia.

I can just tell Zelenskyi if he doesn't know... The partners of the Kyiv regime have already demonstrated how they see Ukraine in the security architecture: they see Ukraine in a coffin, and Ukrainian citizens in a grave as well, — cynically commented the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. Share

Zakharova explained the "symbolism" of her new accessory

The scandalous Russian diplomat Maria Zakharova is "famous" for her strange and outrageous style, but this time she outdid herself by showing the public her total bad taste. Moreover, Putin's henchman did not forget to mention Ukraine against this background.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova attended one of the events with a giant red accessory that visually resembles a rose.

Interestingly, the diplomat had to invent the "symbolism" of the brooch, since none of those present could understand why this strange thing was used in the image.

Rospropagandists asked Putin's henchman whether the choice of such an accessory was accidental.