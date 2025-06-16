Russia's air battle against Ukraine — what are the consequences?
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known
During the night of June 15-16, Russian occupiers attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 138 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 125 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Air defenses managed to neutralize 125 enemy UAVs through a combination of fire weapons and electronic warfare tactics, highlighting the effectiveness and preparedness of Ukrainian defense forces.
  • The recent attacks have underscored the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of unity and strength in defending Ukrainian territories.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known

The air attack by the aggressor country began at 9:00 PM on June 15.

Attack drones of various types flew into Ukraine from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalove — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the attack is the Donetsk region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, air defenses have neutralized 125 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the north, east, south, and center of the country. 84 were shot down by fire weapons, 41 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

In addition, it is indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 10 locations, and the places where downed aircraft (fragments) fell were in 8 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

