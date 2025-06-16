Russia's air battle against Ukraine — what are the consequences?

During the night of June 15-16, Russian occupiers attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 138 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 125 enemy targets.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known

The air attack by the aggressor country began at 9:00 PM on June 15.

Attack drones of various types flew into Ukraine from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalove — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the attack is the Donetsk region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, air defenses have neutralized 125 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the north, east, south, and center of the country. 84 were shot down by fire weapons, 41 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. Share

In addition, it is indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 10 locations, and the places where downed aircraft (fragments) fell were in 8 locations.