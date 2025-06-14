Zelenskyy harshly criticized Putin's peace "memorandum"

The Russian "peace proposal" is not a plan to end the war, but a clearly formulated ultimatum that contradicts the Constitution of Ukraine, international law, and the will of the Ukrainian people.
Putin's "peace plan" is Ukraine's surrender — Zelenskyy
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Newsmax.
He emphasized that Russia is an aggressor that attacked Ukraine. And he noted that a compromise is that Kyiv should "sit down at the negotiating table with the murderers and agree on something."
He also added that it is inappropriate for Russians to raise the issue of the "Russian" church.
Faith is the will of man. Freedom. And (Russian dictator Vladimir, — ed.) Putin climbs right under the very bell and tells who how to be baptized. A person can go to church, or to a mosque, or to a synagogue, etc. This is the will of the people. And he tells how much respect we should have for the Russian church. Why? This is not even a state issue — it is a church issue.
Note that, according to Zelenskyy, the Russian delegation, while still in Istanbul, openly stated that its "memorandum" is an ultimatum to Ukraine.
The President assured that Moscow immediately knew that Kyiv would not accept such conditions.
