Umerov handed over ceasefire proposals to Medinsky — Russia is delaying the "memorandum"

Ukraine expects Russia to submit a memorandum in response to the meeting, which will take place no earlier than June 2.

Ukraine has submitted its proposals to Russia — Russia is delaying its response

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process to achieve a just and lasting peace, handed over a document with Ukraine's position to Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.

The Minister of Defense announced this on the X network.

According to him, in the wake of the meeting in Turkey on May 16, the world expected the Russian side to formulate and send a "memorandum" to Ukraine and partners with their vision of steps towards a ceasefire.

"Unfortunately, the Russian side tried to drag out this process," Umerov said.

At the same time, he noted that the pressure on the Russians worked.

After tough statements from President Trump, European leaders, and President Zelensky, which proved that the world is united around achieving peace for Ukraine, the Russians finally announced that they had finalized their "memorandum." Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

However, as the Minister of Defense emphasized, the Russians are delaying the transfer of the document.

I handed over our document, which reflects the Ukrainian position, to the head of the Russian delegation. They received this document. Share

He also confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a complete and unconditional ceasefire and further diplomatic work. Umerov emphasized:

We are not against meetings with the Russians and are expecting their "memorandum" so that the meeting is not empty and can really bring the end of the war closer. The Russian side has at least four more days before departure to hand over their document to us for processing.

As the Minister of Defense emphasized, Ukraine has always been and will always be as constructive as possible. Meetings of the parties must yield results. That is why each meeting must be properly prepared.