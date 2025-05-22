The other day, illegitimate President Vladimir Putin talked about a memorandum that could eventually lead to a peace treaty in Ukraine. But now the Russian authorities have come up with a new reason to thwart the possible signing.

They want elections in Ukraine from the illegitimate Putin

In a media comment, the director of the legal department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maxim Musikhin, voiced an old propaganda slogan that "new power" in Ukraine is needed to sign the document.

According to him, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada may not be suitable for the role of signatory, and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is allegedly illegitimate.

What is important is whose signature (on the documents — ed.), because now their current leader has long lost even internal legitimacy, not to mention external. Accordingly, there may be problems with the validity of any contract signed by such a person.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry says that it is necessary to be absolutely sure that the Ukrainian side signing the settlement agreement is "a person who has the mandate of the people," "otherwise there will be problems." Moreover, he cynically emphasized that Zelenskyy is not suitable for the role of signatory.

It is necessary for the Ukrainian people to freely determine their new leader. Then there will be a legitimate signatory. And now we are talking about some internal requirements of the Ukrainian constitution. In theory, if you look at it formally, the speaker of the parliament (in this case Ruslan Stefanchuk — ed.) has some authority to sign. Will he be allowed to do this inside his own country is a big question.

He also noted that the memorandum that Putin discussed with US President Donald Trump "needs a new signatory," but that this is now allegedly "a problem." Musikhin also added that it will be necessary to think about the signatory of the documents on the settlement in general.

Recall that Russia has repeatedly repeated its propaganda slogan about the alleged illegitimacy of the Ukrainian government. However, these statements are completely false.

Since Ukraine is in a full-scale war with Russia, which has led to the introduction of martial law, it is impossible to hold elections. Neither the Constitution nor objective reasons allow this.

In addition, despite the expiration of the terms of office of both the president and parliament, the elected representatives of the state during martial law remain legitimate. As soon as the war is over, martial law is lifted, then the issue of elections will immediately come to the fore.

On May 19, Trump and Putin had a lengthy phone call. After the call, the Russian dictator appeared before reporters and stated that Russia was ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace treaty. In particular, this was his agreement with the American leader.