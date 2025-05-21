The legal procedure for the collapse of the USSR was allegedly violated, and therefore the Soviet Union continues to exist. The Russian Federation's full-scale war against Ukraine is supposedly an "internal process." This cynical statement was made by Anton Kobyakov, an advisor to the Russian leader, at the final press conference of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Putin has been given a new reason for invading Ukraine

Kobyakov justified his thesis by saying that, according to him, the legal procedure was violated during the collapse of the Soviet Union, because the USSR was not dissolved by the same body that created it - the Congress of People's Deputies. Therefore, in his opinion, the USSR supposedly "legally exists somewhere and continues to exist."

He also falsely reported that constitutional law experts from France and the United States had allegedly repeatedly said this.

This, according to Kobyakov, gives grounds to view Russia's war against Ukraine not as external aggression, but as an "internal process." He believes that a new legal assessment of the events of 1991 is needed in order to better "understand current events".