G7 did not adopt a statement on Ukraine. The media learned the reason
Politics
Publication date

G7 did not adopt a statement on Ukraine. The media learned the reason

Trump blocked an important G7 statement
Source:  Reuters

Journalists are drawing attention to the fact that the G7 summit ended without a joint statement on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. According to media reports, this happened due to the position of US leader Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • With 6 separate statements adopted, the lack of consensus on Ukraine highlights the challenges in aligning the G7 members' views on addressing Russia's actions.
  • The implications of the G7 not adopting a joint statement on Ukraine could impact efforts to hold Russia accountable and could shape future diplomatic engagements regarding the conflict.

Trump blocked an important G7 statement

According to insiders, Canada, which will chair the Group of Seven in 2025, was forced to abandon plans for a strong statement on Ukraine.

This happened because the head of the White House and members of his team disagreed with its wording.

In light of recent events, Canadian leader Mark Carney intends to separately publish a statement from the G7 chairman, calling for stronger sanctions against Russia and supporting US-led peace initiatives.

What is important to understand is that in the end, 6 separate statements were adopted, but the issue of Ukraine remained without a consolidated position.

Ukraine's European allies did everything possible to convince Donald Trump of the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

According to insiders, the US president has expressed interest in the idea of increasing pressure, but has not made any promises.

6 out of 7 G7 leaders were ready to support tough wording on Russia, but the US insisted on softening the text, fearing a negative impact on possible peace talks.

