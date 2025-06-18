Journalists are drawing attention to the fact that the G7 summit ended without a joint statement on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. According to media reports, this happened due to the position of US leader Donald Trump.

Trump blocked an important G7 statement

According to insiders, Canada, which will chair the Group of Seven in 2025, was forced to abandon plans for a strong statement on Ukraine.

This happened because the head of the White House and members of his team disagreed with its wording.

In light of recent events, Canadian leader Mark Carney intends to separately publish a statement from the G7 chairman, calling for stronger sanctions against Russia and supporting US-led peace initiatives.

What is important to understand is that in the end, 6 separate statements were adopted, but the issue of Ukraine remained without a consolidated position.

Ukraine's European allies did everything possible to convince Donald Trump of the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

According to insiders, the US president has expressed interest in the idea of increasing pressure, but has not made any promises.