Zelenskyy gave an important task to the new commander of the Land Forces of the AFU
Ukraine
Zelenskyy gave an important task to the new commander of the Land Forces of the AFU

Shapovalov must solve several key problems
Source:  Financial Times

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to eventually reform the administrative direction of the Armed Forces and improve mobilization in the face of the summer offensive of the Russian army. This task will be implemented by the new commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Gennady Shapovalov.

  • Gennady Shapovalov faces criticism from his predecessor regarding the lack of initiative, discipline, and unit-headquarters communication within the Land Forces, highlighting the urgent need for reforms.
  • The success of General Shapovalov in overcoming the existing challenges and bridging the gaps within the Armed Forces will be crucial in preparing for potential military threats and safeguarding Ukraine's security.

Shapovalov must solve several key problems

As the Financial Times notes, efforts to reform the mobilization and training process in Ukraine have so far not been very successful.

Previously, several minor reforms were implemented in the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Despite this, one cannot ignore the fact that forced mobilization remains an unpopular measure, and Zelensky has repeatedly refused to lower the minimum mobilization age below 25.

Also, a few months ago, Ukraine introduced voluntary military contracts for men aged 18 to 25, but they did not have the desired effect.

First of all, it is worth noting that in the few weeks after the launch of the program, only about 500 young recruits were recruited.

Shapovalov's predecessor, General Mykhailo Drapatiy, made rare public criticism of the Land Forces after his resignation. He said that upon taking office in November last year, he encountered "an atmosphere of fear, lack of initiative, unwillingness to accept feedback, indifference to personnel issues, feigned discipline, and a deep gap between the headquarters and the units."

These are the problems Gennady Shapovalov will face, and they are the ones he will have to solve while there is still time.

Ukraine
Politics
World
