Russian dictator Vladimir Putin never tires of publicly shaming himself. This time he began to cynically lie about Ukraine allegedly being able to use a so-called "dirty" bomb against Russia, but immediately admitted that he had no evidence for this loud statement.

Putin admitted that he was lying about Ukraine

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin decided to further scare Russians during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He began to argue that using a “dirty bomb” would be a colossal mistake on Ukraine’s part.

Putin rushed to threaten that Russia supposedly "always responds in kind."

Therefore, our response will be very tough and, most likely, catastrophic for both the "neo-Nazi regime" and, unfortunately, for Ukraine itself. I hope it never comes to that. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

Amid all these threats, Russian propagandists asked Putin if there was any evidence that Ukraine could create a "dirty bomb."

Unexpectedly for everyone, he openly admitted that he was actually lying:

No, we have no confirmation of such intentions. But we assume that such ideas could arise in someone with a sick imagination. Share

What is important to understand is that a dirty bomb is a radiological weapon that combines a conventional explosive charge (such as TNT) with radioactive materials. Its main purpose is to contaminate an area with radiation.