According to insiders, there was shock and outrage in the Kremlin after the SBU strikes on Russian strategic bombers. In fact, some members of Putin's team reportedly saw the strikes as a personal tragedy.

The “web” has derailed the Kremlin

As journalists managed to find out, calls began to be heard around the Russian announcer for an official "declaration of war" against Ukraine instead of the so-called "SVO" there.

In addition, nationalists tend to believe that Putin has not gone far enough.

In their opinion, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin should recruit another million people and destroy the government of Volodymyr Zelensky with daily missile strikes on Kyiv.

Russian hawks, or those who favor escalating the war, believe that a formal declaration of war would allow for escalation — daily strikes with intercontinental missiles and possibly the use of tactical nuclear weapons. They also expect a mass mobilization, in which Russia could call up up to 2 million reservists. Share

Despite this, as insiders managed to learn, "Web" did not lead to large-scale political discussions or a revision of the format of military operations.