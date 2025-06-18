Russia's strike on Kyiv — death toll continues to rise
Russia's strike on Kyiv — death toll continues to rise

Latest details of the Russian attack on Kyiv
According to the latest data, the massive attack by the aggressor country Russia on the capital of Ukraine has claimed the lives of at least 28 people. As search and rescue operations continue, this number may increase.

  • As the rescue efforts continue, the number of casualties may increase, highlighting the devastating impact of the Russian missile strike on Kyiv.
  • The State Emergency Service emphasizes the ongoing nature of the search and rescue operations in Kyiv following the deadly attack, urging support and attention to the escalating crisis.

Latest details of the Russian attack on Kyiv

In the morning, the State Emergency Service announced that during the night the bodies of 5 more deceased people were unblocked from under the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story building.

Another hour passed, and then the body of another deceased person (male) was recovered.

The journalists decided to find out how many more people are being searched for under the rubble. Svitlana Vodolaga, a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service, stressed that they do not have such data.

"The city authorities reported that there are a certain number of people who are not getting in touch. We know that 35 apartments have been destroyed. The work is ongoing," she said.

Over the next few hours, rescuers unblocked 6 more victims.

Rescuers have recovered two more bodies from the rubble in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. This brings the number of victims of the Russian missile strike on a 9-story building to 23.

What is important to understand is that as a result of the Russian attack on the capital of Ukraine on the night of June 17, 28 people were killed and 134 injured.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine emphasizes that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

