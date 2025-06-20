Putin cynically called all of Ukraine "Russian" and threatened to seize Sumy

The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, stated that the Russian Federation is not seeking Ukraine's surrender. He also called Ukrainians and Russians "one people." He made these statements during the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 20.

Putin cynically called all of Ukraine “Russian”

Putin was asked if he was seeking unconditional surrender from Ukraine, as US President Donald Trump is seeking from Iran. In response, the Kremlin leader said that Russia's war against Ukraine is "a fundamentally different situation."

"We are not seeking Ukraine's surrender. We are insisting on the recognition of the realities that have developed on the ground," he added cynically.

Putin also stated that Russians and Ukrainians are supposedly "one people."

In this sense, all of Ukraine is ours. But we proceed from the realities that have developed, there are people who want sovereignty. We did not give up the right of the Ukrainian people to independence and sovereignty. But the provisions of sovereignty proceed from the fact that Ukraine is a non-aligned, non-nuclear and neutral state. Share

Putin also boastfully stated that he does not rule out the capture of Sumy, although he has not yet set such a task. And he said that, according to a long tradition, wherever a Russian soldier has set foot, there is Russia.

Putin also blamed the West for Russia's war against Ukraine. Regarding the situation in Kursk, the Russian dictator falsely stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 76,000 people there.