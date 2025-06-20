The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, stated that the Russian Federation is not seeking Ukraine's surrender. He also called Ukrainians and Russians "one people." He made these statements during the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 20.
Points of attention
- Putin labeled Ukraine as 'Russian' and declared Ukrainians and Russians as 'one people', raising concerns about territorial ambitions.
- The threat of seizing Sumy indicates escalating tensions in the region and potential military aggression by Russia.
- Putin's accusations against the West for the conflict in Ukraine suggest a shift in blame and geopolitical strategies.
Putin cynically called all of Ukraine “Russian”
Putin was asked if he was seeking unconditional surrender from Ukraine, as US President Donald Trump is seeking from Iran. In response, the Kremlin leader said that Russia's war against Ukraine is "a fundamentally different situation."
"We are not seeking Ukraine's surrender. We are insisting on the recognition of the realities that have developed on the ground," he added cynically.
Putin also stated that Russians and Ukrainians are supposedly "one people."
Putin also boastfully stated that he does not rule out the capture of Sumy, although he has not yet set such a task. And he said that, according to a long tradition, wherever a Russian soldier has set foot, there is Russia.
Putin also blamed the West for Russia's war against Ukraine. Regarding the situation in Kursk, the Russian dictator falsely stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 76,000 people there.
