DIU powerfully "congratulated" military facilities of Bryansk on the Constitution Day of Ukraine — sources

June 28 — Constitution Day of Ukraine — is the main law, as well as the backbone of statehood, written with the blood of those who gave their lives for our independence. Against the backdrop of the holiday, strike drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out an attack on military facilities in the Russian Bryansk. This is reported by Online.UA, citing its sources in the DIU.

The DIU effectively got even with the enemy on Constitution Day

On the morning of June 28, a powerful gunshot rang out in Bryansk, Russia, followed by a series of explosions.

The local population was immediately gripped by a wave of panic — Russians are actively sharing their outrage on social networks.

Oh, how terrifying it was twice! They took on us specifically — local public forums are full of reports from residents who heard the flights of unknown UAVs and loud explosions. Share

It is worth noting that the Russian authorities have not yet reacted in any way to the explosions, only traditionally announcing a ban on filming and publishing videos of "the consequences of air defense operations."

Online.UA insiders in the DIU emphasize that Ukraine's military intelligence continues the operation to demilitarize the aggressor country, and this time the objects of the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense came under attack.

What is important to understand is that the consequences of the attack are being clarified and will be announced later.