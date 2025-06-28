DIU powerfully "congratulated" military facilities of Bryansk on the Constitution Day of Ukraine — sources
Category
Events
Publication date

DIU powerfully "congratulated" military facilities of Bryansk on the Constitution Day of Ukraine — sources

The DIU effectively got even with the enemy on Constitution Day
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

June 28 — Constitution Day of Ukraine — is the main law, as well as the backbone of statehood, written with the blood of those who gave their lives for our independence. Against the backdrop of the holiday, strike drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out an attack on military facilities in the Russian Bryansk. This is reported by Online.UA, citing its sources in the DIU.

Points of attention

  • The operation by Ukraine's military intelligence in demilitarizing the aggressor country is ongoing, with further details of the attack to be disclosed.
  • This recent attack follows a previous strike on storage facilities in Bryansk, showing a continued effort to target military assets of the Russian Armed Forces.

The DIU effectively got even with the enemy on Constitution Day

On the morning of June 28, a powerful gunshot rang out in Bryansk, Russia, followed by a series of explosions.

The local population was immediately gripped by a wave of panic — Russians are actively sharing their outrage on social networks.

Oh, how terrifying it was twice! They took on us specifically — local public forums are full of reports from residents who heard the flights of unknown UAVs and loud explosions.

It is worth noting that the Russian authorities have not yet reacted in any way to the explosions, only traditionally announcing a ban on filming and publishing videos of "the consequences of air defense operations."

Online.UA insiders in the DIU emphasize that Ukraine's military intelligence continues the operation to demilitarize the aggressor country, and this time the objects of the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense came under attack.

What is important to understand is that the consequences of the attack are being clarified and will be announced later.

Let us recall that on the evening of June 26, DIU strike drones struck the storage facilities for rocket fuel and fuel and lubricants of the 1061st MTZ Center of the Russian Armed Forces in Bryansk.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many missiles and drones does Russia currently have — DIU data
What is known about the current reserves of the Russian Federation?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU soldiers destroyed railway tanks of the Russian army
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new achievements of the DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?