How many missiles and drones does Russia currently have — DIU data

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine responded to a media request that as of June 15, 2025, Russia has more than 1,950 strategic missiles of various types in its arsenal, including ballistic, cruise missiles, and hypersonic "Daggers".

What is known about the current reserves of the Russian Federation?

Currently, the aggressor country has at its disposal:

up to 500 9M723 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

up to 300 9M728/9M729 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

up to 260 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers;

up to 280 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers;

over 400 3M-14 "Caliber" cruise missiles;

up to 150 hypersonic aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Dagger" on MiG-31K fighters;

up to 60 North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missiles.

In addition, it is indicated that Russia is capable of producing up to 195 missiles per month, namely:

up to 60 Iskander-M missiles;

up to 20 Iskander-K;

up to 60 "X-101";

up to 10 modernized Kh-32s;

up to 30 "Calibers";

up to 15 "Daggers".

As for strike drones, as of June 15, Russia had over 6,000 strike UAVs of the "Geran-2" (Shahed-136) and "Harpy-A1" types, as well as over 6,000 imitators ("Gerber").