The DIU announced the liquidation of war criminal Hrytsay in occupied Berdyansk

On June 18, collaborator, traitor, and war criminal Mykhailo Pavlovich Hrytsay was shot dead in temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. The Main Intelligence Directorate reported this.

Hrytsai was originally from Poltava region. He lived in Berdyansk. He headed the branch of the Socialist Ukraine party.

After the city was enslaved in 2022, he voluntarily cooperated with the Russian invaders and received a position in the occupation administration — he was the so-called acting mayor and at the same time deputy for infrastructure, housing and utilities, and the fuel and energy complex. Share

De facto plundered state property in occupied Berdyansk in the interests of Muscovites.

Involved in war crimes — terrorized the population of the occupied city, betrayed pro-Ukrainian citizens to the Muscovites, and participated in organizing torture in the territory of Berdyansk.

Hrytsay was notified in absentia of suspicion in criminal proceedings opened on April 1, 2022 under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).