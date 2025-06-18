The DIU announced the liquidation of war criminal Hrytsay in occupied Berdyansk
Category
Events
Publication date

The DIU announced the liquidation of war criminal Hrytsay in occupied Berdyansk

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

On June 18, collaborator, traitor, and war criminal Mykhailo Pavlovich Hrytsay was shot dead in temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. The Main Intelligence Directorate reported this.

Points of attention

  • Mykhailo Pavlovich Hrytsay, a collaborator and war criminal, was eliminated in occupied Berdyansk by the Main Intelligence Directorate.
  • Hrytsay was involved in treason, plundering state property, and terrorizing the local population in collaboration with Russian invaders.
  • The liquidation of Hrytsay serves as a reminder that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

Collaborator Hrytsay eliminated in Berdyansk

Hrytsai was originally from Poltava region. He lived in Berdyansk. He headed the branch of the Socialist Ukraine party.

Liquidated Gritsai

After the city was enslaved in 2022, he voluntarily cooperated with the Russian invaders and received a position in the occupation administration — he was the so-called acting mayor and at the same time deputy for infrastructure, housing and utilities, and the fuel and energy complex.

De facto plundered state property in occupied Berdyansk in the interests of Muscovites.

Involved in war crimes — terrorized the population of the occupied city, betrayed pro-Ukrainian citizens to the Muscovites, and participated in organizing torture in the territory of Berdyansk.

Hrytsay was notified in absentia of suspicion in criminal proceedings opened on April 1, 2022 under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).

The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?