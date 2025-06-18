The DIU announced the liquidation of war criminal Hrytsay in occupied Berdyansk

On June 18, collaborator, traitor, and war criminal Mykhailo Pavlovich Hrytsay was shot dead in temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. The Main Intelligence Directorate reported this.
Collaborator Hrytsay eliminated in Berdyansk
Hrytsai was originally from Poltava region. He lived in Berdyansk. He headed the branch of the Socialist Ukraine party.
De facto plundered state property in occupied Berdyansk in the interests of Muscovites.
Involved in war crimes — terrorized the population of the occupied city, betrayed pro-Ukrainian citizens to the Muscovites, and participated in organizing torture in the territory of Berdyansk.
Hrytsay was notified in absentia of suspicion in criminal proceedings opened on April 1, 2022 under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).
The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.