The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports new successes in the war against the Russian invaders. This time, the GUR fighters hit railway tankers with fuel belonging to the invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region.
- The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine emphasizes the ongoing armed struggle against Russian occupiers.
- The recent achievements highlight the determination and effectiveness of Ukrainian military intelligence in the fight against Russian invaders.
A new successful operation was carried out on June 22, 2025 in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region.
The fighters of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Kabul 9” actively worked on its organization and implementation in cooperation with the OSUV “Khortytsia”, the OTU “Zaporizhzhia”, the “Alpha” unit, and the “Next” group of the State Special Communications Service.
They were the ones who powerfully attacked the “warehouse” of the Russian invaders — they burned tanks with fuel intended for the enemy criminal army.
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the armed struggle against the Russian occupiers continues.
