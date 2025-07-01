Russia is forming firing squads within its own army — DIU interception
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence officers have decoded audio messages from Russian military mobile devices, which mention the formation of firing squads within the enemy army.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian intelligence has discovered audio recordings discussing the formation of firing squads in the Russian army.
  • The actions of the Russian command, which resorts to terror and psychological pressure, indicate a loss of control over the situation.
  • The refusal of soldiers to join firing squads confirms the negative impact of such units on morale and discipline in the army.

Firing squads are being formed in the Russian army

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, publishing the relevant records.

According to one of the invaders, he and his colleagues have already been offered to join such a unit, but they refused.

In conditions where the Muscovite command is unable to keep its soldiers in position, it resorts to terror - forming units that, under threat of execution, drive the occupiers into "meat assaults," the GUR noted.

