Ukrainian intelligence officers have decoded audio messages from Russian military mobile devices, which mention the formation of firing squads within the enemy army.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian intelligence has discovered audio recordings discussing the formation of firing squads in the Russian army.
- The actions of the Russian command, which resorts to terror and psychological pressure, indicate a loss of control over the situation.
- The refusal of soldiers to join firing squads confirms the negative impact of such units on morale and discipline in the army.
Firing squads are being formed in the Russian army
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, publishing the relevant records.
According to one of the invaders, he and his colleagues have already been offered to join such a unit, but they refused.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-