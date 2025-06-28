Germany "lost" a large part of aid to Ukraine

The German publication Bild drew attention to the fact that in the German defense budget for 2025, unexpectedly for everyone, almost a billion euros, which was allocated for Ukraine, were not accounted for.

A new scandal has engulfed Germany

What is important to understand is that the head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, recently claimed that aid to Ukraine for the coming year will amount to 9.2 billion euros.

Despite this, the draft budget of June 24 indicated an amount 900 million euros less, i.e. 8.3 billion euros.

As journalists managed to find out, the defense department divided the amount into two parts:

7.3 billion euros have already been approved,

An additional 1.9 billion euros are planned.

However, German officials currently assure that everything is included in the already stipulated 8.3 billion euros.

Representatives of the German Ministry of Defense eventually explained what really happened.

According to them, the same 900 million that are missing are the so-called co-financing and return from the European Peace Fund.