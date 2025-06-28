Russia is sending outdated T-62 tanks to the front — what's happening?

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that the aggressor country Russia is currently forced to bring outdated T-62 tanks to the battlefield due to the lack of modern equipment to wage a war of aggression.
Points of attention
- The restoration of T-62 tanks is primarily carried out at the 103rd Armored Repair Plant in the Transbaikal Region.
- Despite the unsatisfactory technical condition of these tanks, the use of T-62s is a temporary solution due to the shortage of modern main battle tanks.
What is known about the new problems of the Russian army?
The Kremlin cannot ignore the colossal and irreversible losses in the war against Ukraine.
Against this background, the enemy is increasingly resorting to mass decommissioning of obsolete combat vehicles.
As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, the restoration of these vehicles takes place mainly at the 103rd Armored Repair Plant, which is located in the village of Atamanovka, Transbaikal Region.
In addition, it is noted that on June 27, 2025, the transfer of 21 T-62 tanks from the Eastern Military District to the European part of the Russian Federation was recorded.
It is worth noting that on the front, the enemy uses T-62s not only as active combat units, but also as stationary firing points.
