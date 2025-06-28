Russia is sending outdated T-62 tanks to the front — what's happening?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia is sending outdated T-62 tanks to the front — what's happening?

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new problems of the Russian army?
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that the aggressor country Russia is currently forced to bring outdated T-62 tanks to the battlefield due to the lack of modern equipment to wage a war of aggression.

Points of attention

  • The restoration of T-62 tanks is primarily carried out at the 103rd Armored Repair Plant in the Transbaikal Region.
  • Despite the unsatisfactory technical condition of these tanks, the use of T-62s is a temporary solution due to the shortage of modern main battle tanks.

What is known about the new problems of the Russian army?

The Kremlin cannot ignore the colossal and irreversible losses in the war against Ukraine.

Against this background, the enemy is increasingly resorting to mass decommissioning of obsolete combat vehicles.

Against the backdrop of the depletion of reserves of equipment from the 1970s, the command of the Russian Armed Forces began an active return to service of even older models, in particular T-62 tanks, the GUR reports.

As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, the restoration of these vehicles takes place mainly at the 103rd Armored Repair Plant, which is located in the village of Atamanovka, Transbaikal Region.

In addition, it is noted that on June 27, 2025, the transfer of 21 T-62 tanks from the Eastern Military District to the European part of the Russian Federation was recorded.

The technical condition of most of these vehicles is unsatisfactory: the tanks have been stored outdoors for decades, without maintenance. However, due to the acute shortage of modern main battle tanks, such as the T-90M and T-72B3M, the use of the T-62 is seen as a temporary but forced solution.

It is worth noting that on the front, the enemy uses T-62s not only as active combat units, but also as stationary firing points.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Collection of thermal imaging cameras for the mobile group of the AFU has started — how to support
Support the collection for a thermal imager for the defenders of the Kyiv region
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Merz responded to Putin's offer of negotiations
Merz rejected Putin's offer
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has trapped Putin and is preparing to play against him
Trump has already managed to outwit Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?