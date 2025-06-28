Collection of thermal imaging cameras for the mobile group of the AFU has started — how to support

A mobile fire team that hunts down Russian kamikaze drones in the Kyiv region every day needs Ukrainian support. It just needs the Delta TWS 50 XLLRF thermal imaging sight, a device that allows it to detect and destroy targets at a considerable distance at night.

Support the collection for a thermal imager for the defenders of the Kyiv region

The main goal of the collection is 85 thousand hryvnias.

You can deposit funds at the bank using the link.

Monobank card — 4441 1111 2518 0756.

The start of the gathering was announced by Serhiy Kovtun, the brother of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who serves in a mobile fire group and protects residents of the Kyiv region from Russian Shahed kamikaze drones.

Their team has shot down dozens of drones that could have destroyed our homes or taken the lives of civilians. To work even more effectively, they absolutely need the Delta TWS 50 XLLRF thermal imaging sight, a device that allows them to detect and destroy targets at a considerable distance at night, notes Serhiy Kovtun. Share

What is important to understand is that the price of a new thermal imager is over 130,000 UAH, but so far we have managed to find a used version for 85,000 UAH.

This is a real chance to significantly strengthen the defense of the Kyiv region — and each of us can help with this.