During the night and morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that dozens of Ukrainian strike drones carried out attacks on various regions of the aggressor country, as well as on temporarily occupied Crimea.

New “bavovna” in Russia — what is known

Traditionally, the Russian defense ministry does not disclose the exact number of drones that attacked the aggressor country.

It is alleged that from 20:10 to 23:25 on June 27, 25 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems on duty:

12 — over the territory of the Kursk region,

10 — over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,

3 — over the territory of the Oryol region.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that from 23:30 on June 27 to 06:45 on June 28, 31 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty:

▪️ nine UAVs — over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,

▪️ six UAVs — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

▪️ five UAVs — over the territory of the Smolensk region,

▪️ five UAVs — over the Black Sea,

▪️ two UAVs — over the waters of the Sea of Azov,

▪️ one UAV — over the territory of the Oryol region,

▪️ one UAV — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

▪️ one UAV — over the territory of the Kaluga region,

▪️ one UAV — over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory.