Russia's large-scale attack on Odessa — there are deaths and injuries
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's large-scale attack on Odessa — there are deaths and injuries

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Consequences of Russia's attack on Odessa
Читати українською

On the night of June 27, the aggressor country Russia launched a drone strike on a 21-story apartment building in Odessa. According to the latest data, a couple was killed, and two children were among the injured.

Points of attention

  • The State Emergency Service verified the attack and reported on the fire outbreak and the rescue operations that took place during the tragic event.
  • The incident highlights the urgent need for diplomatic resolutions and efforts to prevent further escalations in the region.

Consequences of Russia's attack on Odessa

The mayor of Odessa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, and the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, spoke about the situation in the city.

According to the latter, rescuers unblocked the bodies of a couple from under the rubble, who died as a result of an enemy drone hitting their apartment.

According to the latest data, two children injured in the Russian attack are currently in medical facilities: a 7-year-old boy in moderate condition and a three-year-old toddler who was poisoned by combustion products.

In addition, there is information about four injured adults — all hospitalized in moderate condition.

The press service of the State Emergency Service officially confirmed that the Russians struck a 21-story residential building in Odessa.

Due to enemy fire, a fire broke out on the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors. People were trapped in their apartments.

Five people were rescued, including a small child.

It is previously known that 2 people were killed and at least 14 were injured.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's night attack on Ukraine — how many drones did the air defense neutralize
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Patriot
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drone attack. Russians complained about explosions in Moscow and the region — video
fire
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — number of victims increased
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
What is known about the situation in Samar city?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?