Russia's large-scale attack on Odessa — there are deaths and injuries

On the night of June 27, the aggressor country Russia launched a drone strike on a 21-story apartment building in Odessa. According to the latest data, a couple was killed, and two children were among the injured.

Consequences of Russia's attack on Odessa

The mayor of Odessa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, and the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, spoke about the situation in the city.

According to the latter, rescuers unblocked the bodies of a couple from under the rubble, who died as a result of an enemy drone hitting their apartment.

According to the latest data, two children injured in the Russian attack are currently in medical facilities: a 7-year-old boy in moderate condition and a three-year-old toddler who was poisoned by combustion products.

In addition, there is information about four injured adults — all hospitalized in moderate condition.

The press service of the State Emergency Service officially confirmed that the Russians struck a 21-story residential building in Odessa.

Due to enemy fire, a fire broke out on the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors. People were trapped in their apartments.

Five people were rescued, including a small child.