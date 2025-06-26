Drone attack. Russians complained about explosions in Moscow and the region — video
Drone attack. Russians complained about explosions in Moscow and the region — video

Source:  online.ua

Explosions in Moscow and the region occurred on the night of June 26. Local authorities announced an alleged drone attack and air defense operations.

  • Multiple explosions were reported in Moscow and the region on June 26, with authorities suspecting a drone attack.
  • Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the alleged drone attack on the Russian capital, leading to air defense operations.
  • Russian media highlighted that explosions were heard in various areas of Moscow and the Moscow region, raising concerns about the safety and security of the region.

Russians complained about drone attacks near Moscow and in the Russian capital

According to Russian publications, explosions were heard in various areas of Moscow and the Moscow region.

UAV attack on Didovsk in the Istrinsky district of the Moscow region, Zelenograd and the city of Moskovske in Novaya Moskva. At least five explosions were heard in the sky within five minutes.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced an alleged drone attack on Moscow.

In addition, the Russians have restricted the operation of Moscow's Vnukovo airport, where they announced the "Carpet" plan. It is announced when there is a threat from the air.

