Watch: loud "bavovna" sounds heard in several regions of Russia and occupied Crimea

On the night of June 2, drones massively attacked regions of Russia. In particular, explosions were heard by residents of Voronezh, Lipetsk, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, Ryazan, Tambov, Oryol regions, and temporarily occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- Multiple regions of Russia and occupied Crimea experienced a wave of drone attacks on the night of June 2.
- The attacks targeted military installations and other facilities in Voronezh, Lipetsk, Kursk, and more regions.
- Authorities intercepted a significant number of drones, preventing civilian casualties but causing damage to properties and infrastructure.
Night drone attack on Russia: what is known
Residents of the Voronezh region reported an attack on a military airfield in Borisoglebsk. The city also hosts an aircraft repair plant, which was already attacked in January of this year.
A total of 15 drones were intercepted in the region on the night of June 2, Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev said. According to him, there were no civilian casualties.
As a result of the fall of drone debris in one of the suburban settlements, the glazing of several private houses and a number of cars were damaged. Another car was damaged in Voronezh. Also, when a UAV fell on a power line, a high-voltage wire on the M-4 Don highway broke.
A massive drone attack was repelled in Lipetsk. Residents counted more than 10 explosions in the sky. According to local media, aviation and air defense are shooting down drones. Explosions can be heard in the 9th microdistrict of Lipetsk.
In addition to Lipetsk, drones are also attacking Kursk. After the UAV raid, a fire broke out in the private sector. Local residents counted 7 explosions in the sky over Kursk.
The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country reported that 162 drones were allegedly destroyed overnight over 8 Russian regions and annexed Crimea, — Russian Ministry of Defense
