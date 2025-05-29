Night "bavovna". Drones attacked Moscow, 6 regions of Russia and occupied Crimea

On the night of May 29, explosions were heard in 6 regions of Russia, Moscow, and occupied Crimea as a result of drone attacks.

Night “bavovna” in the Russian Federation: what is known

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country stated that Ukraine attacked Russia and the annexed Crimea with 48 drones during the night.

In the period from 20:00 Moscow time on May 28, according to the agency, 48 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were allegedly intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems.

30 UAVs — over the territory of the Belgorod region, four UAVs — over the territory of the Oryol region, four UAVs — over the territory of the Ryazan region, four UAVs — over the territory of the annexed Crimea, three UAVs — over the territory of the Moscow region, two UAVs — over the territory of the Bryansk region, 1 UAV — over the territory of the Tambov region.

In Moscow, a drone fragment hit a residential building near the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

That night, according to Russian public media, residents of Odintsovo (the administrative center of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region) complained about explosions, and there was also noise in the city of Aprelevka (in the Naro-Fominsk urban district of the Moscow region) and in the city of Zvenigorod (also part of the Odintsovo district).