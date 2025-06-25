Russia's night attack on Ukraine — how many drones did the air defense neutralize

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on combat operations on the night of June 25. Thus, the Ukrainian air defense neutralized 52 Russian attack drones.

The air defense reported on the results of combat operations on the night of June 25

On the night of June 25 (from 22:00 on June 24), the enemy attacked with the 71st Shahed strike UAV and simulator drones of various types from the following directions:

Bryansk,

Millerovo,

Kursk,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation,

Chauda is the TOT of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Results of air defense combat operations

As of 09:00, air defenses have neutralized 52 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, south, and north of the country.

32 — shot down by fire weapons,

20 — location-lost/suppressed electronic warfare.

Enemy strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations in the Odessa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.