Air Defense Forces Reveal Consequences of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of June 23-24, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 97 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 78 enemy targets were neutralized.
Points of attention
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful elimination of enemy strike UAVs in 6 different locations.
- The aftermath of the air battle showcases the resilience and efficiency of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces in protecting the nation's airspace.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
This time, the Russian army carried out an air attack from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.
Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that enemy strike UAVs were hit in 6 locations.
