Air Defense Forces Reveal Consequences of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of June 23-24, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 97 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 78 enemy targets were neutralized.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

This time, the Russian army carried out an air attack from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, air defenses had neutralized 78 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east, south, and north of the country. 63 were shot down by fire weapons, 15 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that enemy strike UAVs were hit in 6 locations.