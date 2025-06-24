Russia's attack on Sumy region and Kherson — there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
What is known about the situation in Sumy region?

On the night of June 24, Russian occupiers attacked Sumy region with strike drones. According to the latest data, three civilians were killed, including a child, and six were injured, including three children. Kherson also came under enemy attack: four wounded there are reported.

  • Local authorities, police, rescuers, and medics are actively working at the scenes of the tragedies to investigate and provide support.
  • The Russian army's attack on Kherson resulted in casualties and injuries, with victims being hospitalized in moderate condition.

What is known about the situation in Sumy region?

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, at around 00:00, the Russian army carried out a massive attack with strike UAVs on one of the villages of the Verkhnyosyrovatsk community of Sumy district.

This enemy airstrike claimed the lives of three civilians, including an 8-year-old boy who was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house.

In addition, the death of a woman and a man from different families is reported.

Six more people, including three children, were injured to varying degrees. All of the injured have been hospitalized and are receiving necessary assistance.

According to police data, in total, the Russians damaged about 30 residential buildings and four cars.

A large-scale fire also broke out. Local authorities emphasize that police investigation teams, rescuers and medics are working at the scene of the tragedy.

Russia's attack on Kherson — what is known

On the morning of June 24, the Russian army attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with artillery.

According to local authorities, a 61-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman suffered blast injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds. They were hospitalized in moderate condition.

A little later, it became known that two more victims were hospitalized due to this shelling.

A 66-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, who were at home at the time of the attack, suffered blast injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate.

