Estonia is building a Baltic defense line on the border with Russia

The Estonian Defense Forces, together with the State Defense Investment Center (RKIK), have begun construction of the Baltic Defense Line in Southeast Estonia on the border with the Russian Federation.

Estonia builds moats and fortifications on the border with Russia

The Estonian Ministry of Defense published a photo from the construction site.

As noted, anti-tank ditches are being dug on certain sections of the border, and 28 bunkers and dozens of storage areas are planned to be built by the end of the year.

This is the first test section of the Baltic Defense Line. An anti-tank ditch is being dug in the area between the border fence and the border posts.

The ditch is four meters wide and three meters deep, — said the commander of the sapper unit of the Defense Forces division, Lieutenant Colonel Ainar Afanasyev. Share

RKIK reported that 4.4 million euros will be invested in defense facilities on the border this year.

Anti-tank ditches are being constructed along the border in accordance with the analysis and needs of the Estonian Defence Forces. In peacetime, they will remain part of the border infrastructure and contribute to the protection of the country's border.

Ditch digging is done on both state and private or municipal land. In the case of the latter, the state plans to either buy the land or lease it or exchange it for land elsewhere.