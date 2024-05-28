Estonia to build anti-drone wall on border with Russia

Estonian authorities want to create an "anti-drone wall", namely a system for detecting and displaying drones on the eastern border and over major cities to strengthen the border with Russia.

Estonia will build an anti-drone wall with Russia

The plan involves covering the entire eastern border with technology capable of detecting and displaying drones and providing such a capability in major cities.

According to the words of Interior Minister Lauri Läenemets, Estonian national broadcaster ERR reports.

He announced these plans to his colleagues from the Baltic states during a two-day visit to Latvia.

This is a unique initiative of this scale. Drone detection and countermeasures are critical to both deterring and responding to influence activities by our eastern neighbors. Share

The minister noted that shortly, one should be prepared for the fact that Russia will increasingly try to disrupt their lives with the help of drones, as it becomes increasingly difficult to enter the territory of Estonia physically.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Police and Border Guard Veiko Kommusaar said that from the point of view of the police, it is important to cover the entire eastern border and large cities with stationary means of detecting and displaying drones, and the Department of Police and Border Guard is developing a corresponding plan together with partners.

The FSB makes provocations on the border with Estonia

Russian border guards continued to violate agreements with Estonia.

The Estonian national broadcaster ERR reported it.

Eerik Purgel, head of the Border Guard Bureau of Ida Prefecture, explained that Estonia and the Russian Federation set buoys in the Narva waters every spring to mark the fairway as the river's course changes.

Before the start of the war in Ukraine, the installation of these buoys took place mainly by mutual agreement, but since 2023, Russia does not agree with Estonian positions on the placement of buoys. We decided to put up the buoys for the summer season in accordance with the 2022 agreement, because they are needed to avoid navigational errors, so that our fishermen and vacationers do not mistakenly enter Russian waters. Share

The publication notes that this year, the Russian Federation reported disagreement with the installation locations of about half of the 250 buoys. The first 50 buoys were installed on May 13. On the night of June 23, Estonian border guards discovered that Russian border guards had started removing these buoys and removed 24 units overnight, some of which belonged to the disputed buoys.