NATO members shouldn't be afraid of sending troops to Ukraine for military exercises, Estonian PM says

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas noted that NATO countries should not be afraid of sending their own troops to Ukraine for military exercises.

Why should NATO send its own forces to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian military

According to Kallas, there are already countries that, at their own peril and risk, are training the ground forces of the Armed Forces.

In her opinion, if the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacks NATO military instructors in Ukraine, this will not mean the mandatory application of Article 5 of the Alliance on collective defense.

I can't imagine that if someone gets hurt there, those who sent their people will say: "This is the fifth article. Let's ... bomb Russia." It does not. This is not automatic. So these fears are unfounded. If you send your people to help the Ukrainians... you know that there is a war in the country and you are going into a risk zone. That's why you're taking a risk," the Prime Minister of Estonia emphasised. Share

EU countries should simplify the approach to the training of the Ukrainian military

The article emphasises that Ukraine needs to mobilise and train hundreds of thousands of recruits in the next few months.

It would be easiest to do this on the territory of Ukraine and not by sending Ukrainian military personnel and equipment to Germany and Poland.

General Charles Q. Brown, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, suggested that the Europeans "will eventually get around to sending more troops to Ukraine."

Russian propaganda is aimed at war with NATO, so they don't need excuses. Whatever we do on our side... If they want to attack, they will attack, adds the Prime Minister of Estonia. Share

Estonia is one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters and Kyiv's largest military donor, measured as a share of gross domestic product.

The country's prime minister noted that Ukrainian allies do not have a common goal.

Some, like Estonia, want a victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but others focus on ensuring that Ukraine does not lose.