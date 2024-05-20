NATO members shouldn't be afraid of sending troops to Ukraine for military exercises, Estonian PM says

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas noted that NATO countries should not be afraid of sending their own troops to Ukraine for military exercises.
Why should NATO send its own forces to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian military
According to Kallas, there are already countries that, at their own peril and risk, are training the ground forces of the Armed Forces.
In her opinion, if the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacks NATO military instructors in Ukraine, this will not mean the mandatory application of Article 5 of the Alliance on collective defense.
EU countries should simplify the approach to the training of the Ukrainian military
The article emphasises that Ukraine needs to mobilise and train hundreds of thousands of recruits in the next few months.
It would be easiest to do this on the territory of Ukraine and not by sending Ukrainian military personnel and equipment to Germany and Poland.
General Charles Q. Brown, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, suggested that the Europeans "will eventually get around to sending more troops to Ukraine."
Estonia is one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters and Kyiv's largest military donor, measured as a share of gross domestic product.
The country's prime minister noted that Ukrainian allies do not have a common goal.
Some, like Estonia, want a victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but others focus on ensuring that Ukraine does not lose.
