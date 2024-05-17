NATO considers sending troops to Ukraine — NYT

NATO allies are gradually approaching the decision to send their troops to Ukraine. They will be used to train Ukrainian forces.

Will NATO send its troops to Ukraine?

This step will be another blurring of the previous "red line" and may involve the United States and Europe more directly in the war, the publication writes.

Journalists write that Ukraine lacks the strength to train troops, and the situation on the battlefield has worsened due to the Russian offensive. Ukrainian officials therefore asked their US and NATO counterparts to help train 150,000 soldiers closer to the front lines for faster deployment.

Officially, the US did not support this idea, but the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Brown, considers this process inevitable. Brown said that potentially deployed NATO instructors in Ukraine could be at risk, so they would have to use air defence systems that Ukraine could use near the battlefield to protect them.

At the same time, the White House refuses to send even instructors to Ukraine and calls on its NATO allies to follow their example.

Training of Ukrainian forces was not always successful

The publication recalled that the US had previously helped Ukraine train troops according to NATO standards at the training ground in Yavorov, but were withdrawn from there at the beginning of the war.

At the same time, the journalists noted that training from the US and their allies was not always successful. Before the Ukrainian counteroffensive last summer, American soldiers trained Ukrainian units in maneuver warfare, demining and other tasks in Germany.

But learning the coordinated use of tanks, artillery and infantry is difficult, especially in a short 12-week period, the NYT added.

Where can NATO troops be stationed in Ukraine

Moving the training to Ukraine, the military admits, will allow American instructors to gather information more quickly about innovations happening on the front lines, potentially allowing them to adapt their training.

Last month, NATO asked General Christopher Cavoli to come up with ways the alliance could help Ukraine while reducing potential risks. The official representative of the US said on Wednesday that one of the possibilities could be the training of Ukrainian troops in Lviv.