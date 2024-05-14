Ukraine offers its partners clear terms regarding NATO's accession

According to the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, Ukraine offers its partners clear terms regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO.

What is known about the expected terms of Ukraine's accession to NATO

Yermak noted that Ukraine's proposal envisages joining the Alliance no later than July 2028.

The head of the President's Office also noted that the International Working Group on Security of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic Integration published an important report.

In it, we justify the necessity and propose concrete steps for Ukraine's future membership in NATO, Yermak explains.

According to him, Ukraine is currently negotiating to receive an invitation to NATO membership at the Alliance's July summit in Washington.

We call on the Alliance to extend an invitation to Ukraine to start accession negotiations. A reliable prospect of membership in NATO is a key way to convince Russia that it will not benefit from waging war, the head of the President's Office assures.

Yermak emphasised that Ukraine proposes establishing clear deadlines for joining the Alliance—no later than July 2028 if certain conditions are met.

It is also necessary to strengthen efforts on military aid to Ukraine, including the lifting of all restrictions on the supply of conventional weapons. It is important that the Allies spend 0.25% of their GDP on military aid to Ukraine and unlock frozen Russian assets worth $300 billion to support our country, said the deputy head of the President's Office.

Why is it important for Ukraine to receive an invitation to join NATO

In his opinion, if Ukraine does not receive an invitation to join NATO at the July summit in Washington, it can only increase Russia's aggression.

NATO's strong and clear decisions in July will be extremely important for the future of a just peace in Ukraine and the entire Euro-Atlantic region. They will become motivation and support for our military and all citizens, Yermak warned.

Also, according to Yermak, Anders Fogh Rasmussen emphasised the need for decisive action on the part of NATO for the victory of Ukraine and the establishment of sustainable peace.