Ukraine offers its partners clear terms regarding NATO's accession

According to the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, Ukraine offers its partners clear terms regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO.
What is known about the expected terms of Ukraine's accession to NATO
Yermak noted that Ukraine's proposal envisages joining the Alliance no later than July 2028.
The head of the President's Office also noted that the International Working Group on Security of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic Integration published an important report.
According to him, Ukraine is currently negotiating to receive an invitation to NATO membership at the Alliance's July summit in Washington.
Yermak emphasised that Ukraine proposes establishing clear deadlines for joining the Alliance—no later than July 2028 if certain conditions are met.
Why is it important for Ukraine to receive an invitation to join NATO
In his opinion, if Ukraine does not receive an invitation to join NATO at the July summit in Washington, it can only increase Russia's aggression.
Also, according to Yermak, Anders Fogh Rasmussen emphasised the need for decisive action on the part of NATO for the victory of Ukraine and the establishment of sustainable peace.