NATO created a model for Ukraine's sky protection, media reports

According to the Business Insider publication, the members of the Alliance have at their disposal an effective model for protecting Ukraine from air attacks by the Russian Federation. It is indicated that it was involved in the attack of Iran on Israel in April 2024.

NATO can still protect Ukrainian skies

As NATO Ex-Secretary Anders Fogh Rasmussen recently stated, he is convinced that interceptor missiles can be launched from the territory of NATO countries neighbouring Ukraine, such as Poland and Romania.

What is important to understand is that it will make it possible to protect at least the western Ukrainian regions.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung draws attention to the fact that more and more politicians in Germany support the idea of protecting Ukraine's regions bordering NATO.

For example, recently, Roderich Kiesewetter, a German opposition figure and former Bundeswehr general staff officer, publicly compared the defence of Ukraine to the West's efforts to prevent an attack on Israel by 300 missiles and drones launched by Iran in April.

According to his conviction, Kyiv's allies could protect part of Ukraine's airspace near NATO territory and shoot down Russian drones and missiles.

This would reduce the burden on Ukrainian air defenses and allow them to protect the front. As in the case of Israel, where France, Great Britain and others helped, they would not have become belligerents, the German politician stressed.

NATO Secretary-General Rasmussen agreed with this idea.

Ukraine can receive even more aid from Germany

As journalists managed to find out, the head of the German Defence Ministry, Boris Pistorius, asked the German government to allocate an additional 3.8 billion euros to help Ukraine.

He already had time to discuss the issue of additional aid for Ukraine with German leader Olaf Scholz.

The additional spending is due to be submitted to parliament for approval in June. In particular, counter-financing. As noted, the Ministry of Finance approves this proposal of the Ministry of Defence, the journalists write.

According to insiders, for 2025, the Ministry of Defence of Germany has set aside a record amount of 15 billion euros to help Ukraine.