Russian night attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralized over 350 air targets

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of June 23. Air defense neutralized the vast majority of air targets.

Russia struck Ukraine with 352 drones and 16 missiles

On the night of June 23 (from 8:00 p.m. on June 22), the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 368 airstrikes:

352 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation (up to 160 of them are "Shaheeds");

11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Taganrog and Bryansk regions — Russia;

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk region — Russia.

The main direction of the attack is the city of Kyiv!

PVO report

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses neutralized 354 enemy air attack vehicles, 158 were shot down by fire weapons, and 196 were lost in location:

146 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 193 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were shot down, 3 more were lost in location;

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles shot down.

Direct hits by enemy air attack vehicles were recorded in 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) in 25 locations in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv region.